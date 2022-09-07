Jason Kelce confirms he’ll play Week 1 at the Lions

Jason Kelce is back, and during a guest appearance on the 94 WIP Morning Show, Philadelphia’s star center confirmed his availability for the season opener.

“Yes, I’ll play for sure,” Kelce said.

“The elbow is great,” Kelce said. “I practiced for the first time last week. Elbow feels really good, feels better than its felt in probably a couple of years, honestly. Looking forward to getting back out there and being back out there with my teammates a little bit more than I have been.”

Kelce returns to the lineup almost a month after announcing he’d have elbow surgery to clean up a lingering injury.

With Kelce out of the lineup, Eagles brass got to see rookie Cam Jurgens and the former Nebraska star looks like he’ll promptly take the torch from one of the NFL’s best over the past decade.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire