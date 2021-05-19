Jason Kelce: Carson Wentz will do pretty well in Indianapolis

Count Eagles center Jason Kelce among those who think that quarterback Carson Wentz is set for a big rebound with the Colts in 2021.

During a recent appearance on WIP, Kelce reiterated his stance that the team’s offensive struggles last year were not solely the fault of Wentz. There is still plenty for Wentz to do better, but Kelce said he thinks the presence of head coach Frank Reich and a strong supporting case will help Wentz find his way back to success.

“You learn a lot about guys when seasons start going down,” Kelce said, via the Indianapolis Star. “You learn a lot about guys in tough times. I still love Carson, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Obviously, the way this thing ended [was] not ideal, but I think he’s actually going to do pretty well in Indianapolis.”

Reich has been steadfast in his belief that Wentz is going to play well for the Colts this season. That probably wouldn’t make for smiles for everyone in Philadelphia if the Eagles don’t bounce back as well, but it sounds like Kelce would be wearing one of them.

