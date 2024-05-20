Jason Kelce Brings Daughter Bennett to Meet Philadelphia Eagles Mascot — and She's Not Quite Sure How to Feel

The retired NFL player shares his three girls with wife Kylie

Philadelphia Eagles/TikTok Jason Kelce's daughter Bennie meets the Philadelphia Eagles mascot

Jason Kelce's youngest daughter is a little skeptical of her new fuzzy friend.

On Sunday, May 19, the Philadelphia Eagles posted a video on their TikTok account of Kelce, 36, and daughter Bennett "Bennie," 14 months, as she met the Eagles' mascot, Swoop. In the video, the retired NFL player can be seen carrying his daughter, saying, "You wanna meet Swoop?" after the little girl points toward the mascot.

Walking closer, Swoop catches sight of Bennie, waving and grabbing a stuffed animal for the toddler. As Swoop gets closer, Bennie looks very unsure as he approaches, shyly refusing to give the mascot a high five before the father-daughter duo heads out.

Jason shares his three girls — Bennie, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 4 — with wife Kylie Kelce.

In February, Jason and Kylie celebrated Bennie's first birthday, with the mom of three sharing the milestone on Instagram. Posting a photo of Bennie in just a diaper and a red Cincinnati Bearcats sweatshirt, Kylie took a moment in her caption to celebrate some of her youngest daughter's wins.

"Bennie turned 1 on Friday. 🥹💕," wrote Kylie, 31. "She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing."

Added Kylie, "Wish us luck . . . she’s getting faster everyday."

Bennie was born not long after the 2023 Super Bowl, when a very pregnant Kylie traveled to watch Jason and the Eagles play against his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just days before the Super Bowl in Arizona, Kylie told PEOPLE that she and the center were considering a baby name that would pay tribute to the big game if she happened to give birth that day.

"We don't have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we're out there that we'll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I've ever heard of in life," she said at the time.

"We have talked about if she does come out there that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute."

