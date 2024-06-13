Jason Kelce would back out of ESPN analyst job to become Eagles minority owner

Jason Kelce made a lot of money in the NFL, and while he’s set up generational wealth for his family, he’s still not in the category of his former owner, Jeffrey Lurie.

Lurie is contemplating selling a minority stake in the Eagles, and the legendary center wants in on the deal.

During the latest “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis, Kelce— who announced his retirement after 13 seasons in Philadelphia in March — joked that getting parts in any deal would make him walk away from his new broadcast deal with ESPN.

“Listen, I’ll back out of the TV deal right now if you tell me I could own the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jason said, laughing.

“What? No way!” Travis said, to which Jason replied, “Come on, are you kidding me? To be an owner? That’s like another level.”

Laurie has controlled the franchise since May 1994, when he acquired the Eagles from the infamous Norman Braman for a reported $185 million, a record for a sports team at the time.

The gold standard franchise has to be given a valuation for minority shares to be sold, and according to Bloomberg, the Eagles may be valued at $7.5 billion, a figure that would represent 11 times their yearly revenue and would be the highest valuation ever given to an NFL team.

You can see Kelce’s comments and Travis’s reactions below.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire