Jason Kelce announces he’s returning to the Eagles for his 12th NFL season

It appears some love from his teammates and a keg of beer from head coach Nick Sirianni worked, as the Eagles legendary center announced that he’ll be returning to Philadelphia for his 12th NFL season.

Eagles coaches and players had been putting on a full-court press with the hopes that Kelce will return and on Wednesday, he addressed his future while guest-hosting the 94WIP Morning Show.

“Fair question. I’ll answer it like this. I’ve answered it like this in the past. I’m playing until I’m not. I’m an active player for the Philadelphia Eagles right now. I love my teammates, I love playing in the city. When it’s time to step away, I’ll make that abundantly clear.”

“I don’t want to announce anything on the radio. I kind of feel like everything is trending in a certain direction but I’m going to make that clear to my teammates and coaches and everything like that first. I will not be announcing that today.”

Kelce and the Eagles will need to agree on a new deal before a June deadline that would have paid the center $30 million if a decision wasn’t made on his future.

List

Eagles add dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball in Todd McShay's latest mock draft

List

Ranking the QBs in the NFC East after Colts trade Carson Wentz to Washington

Related