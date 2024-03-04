Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Visibly emotional while reading a prepared statement from his phone, Kelce said: “I’ve been asked many times, Why did I choose football? … I never have an answer that gets it right. The best way I can explain it is what draws you to your favorite song, your favorite book, it’s what it makes you feel … stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt.”

Kelce posted on X earlier Monday that he had “come to a decision” that would be revealed at the press conference. His younger brother Travis and his parents were seated in the front row during the event.

Speculation surrounding his future rose after the Eagles were eliminated from the NFL playoffs in the wild-card round. There were multiple reports that he would retire, but nothing official came from Kelce himself.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2011, Kelce was a starter in all 193 games he played in and is a seven-time Pro Bowler. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2018, beating the New England Patriots.

His career earnings total more than $81 million, according to Spotrac.

He faced off against his brother in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, when Travis’ Chiefs came out on top.

Jason was the subject of a 2023 Prime Video documentary, Kelce, that chronicled his decision to return for the 2022-23 season and Philadelphia’s run to that Super Bowl.

The brothers are also hosts of the New Heights podcast, and while Jason talks about pop culture there, he has a potential future in the broadcast booth and has met with various networks, according to multiple reports.

