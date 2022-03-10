Jason Kelce announces he’s playing in 2022

While co-hosting a radio show on Wednesday, Eagles center Jason Kelce said that he wasn’t ready to announce his plans for the 2022 season but sounded like someone who would be on the field come the fall.

Kelce confirmed that’s the case on Thursday. In a video that the Eagles posted to Twitter, Kelce poured himself a beer from a keg — referencing an end-of-season gift from head coach Nick Sirianni — and announced that he’d be retiring from hosting radio shows.

He also announced that he’s “definitely retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Kelce is under contract for a base salary of $1.5 million and has a cap number of just under $6.5 million. The 2022 season will be his 12th with the Eagles.

