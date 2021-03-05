Jason Kelce agrees to new deal, will be back with Eagles

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was right when it came to Jason Kelce.

Johnson said that his longtime Eagles teammate would return for the 2021 season rather than retire and Kelce announced that is the case on Friday morning. In an Instagram post, Kelce wrote that he “restructured my contract to ensure I will continue to be the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Kelce didn’t divulge any information about the terms of the deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is set to make a guaranteed $9 million and as much as $12 million for the 2021 season.

Kelce joined the Eagles as a sixth-round pick in 2011. He’s started 142 games, won a Super Bowl, and been named a first-team All-Pro three times during his time in Philadelphia.

