Jason Kelce on 49ers defense: 'They don't have any weaknesses'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on the San Francisco 49ers defense.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on the San Francisco 49ers defense.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano will be part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities. The Bills announced on Friday that Milano has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He takes the place of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who pulled out due to an injury. Milano was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time [more]
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is putting his focus on the next game at hand, not his future. By Reuben Frank
Chris Aiello is bravely flying the 49ers flag at his Pennsylvania home as 49ers-Eagles NFC Champion Game showdown nears
Here's the latest on the Giants' coaching staff...
We're looking at 13 more key stats to know for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers
The Bengals scored at least 27 points in each of their three games against the Chiefs in 2022.
Parsons is up for the award alongside Nick Bosa and Chris Jones, but a coach who helped mold his first two pro seasons is out in Dallas. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
The statement came swiftly from lawyer Doug Wigdor. And it should be regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as a clear warning. Wigdor, who represents former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, reacted sharply to the news that the Panthers had passed over Wilks for Frank Reich. “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible [more]
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Given Dak Prescott’s contract, he’s not going anywhere and it’s up to the Cowboys to give him assistance
AFC championship prediction: Enquirer columnist Jason Williams explains why his perspective changed on the Bengals after last week's win vs. Buffalo.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
What to do? Travis Kelce’s mother can’t be in Kansas City to watch him play Sunday as well as Philadelphia to see her other son, Jason, play for the Eagles.
The Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans to the punch and take Will Levis No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.