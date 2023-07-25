Jason Jakstys sees only growth potential after picking Illinois

Jul. 25—CHAMPAIGN — Jason Jakstys' clearest memories of watching Illinois men's basketball were all of the big men his dad, Tom, would mention as players to watch.

Anybody that played in the Illini frontcourt was worth studying.

"I just always remember my dad pointing out certain players like, 'See that right there? No reason why you can't be doing that,'" Jakstys said.

Coleman Hawkins became the go-to example the last few years. Turns out that was a fitting comparison to make given the way the Illinois coaching staff views Jakstys. The Class of 2024 forward verbally committed Sunday evening with a projected path in Champaign that would mirror what Hawkins experienced early in his own Illini career.

"They compared videos of their highlights and mine," Jakstys told The News-Gazette about his conversations with the Illinois coaches. "Basically every single time, it was Coleman. I think that's what they're envisioning in me — turning into that type of player."

Hawkins played sparingly as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. While he appeared in 25 games, it wasn't for long stints, with the 6-foot-10 forward averaging 1.4 points in 6.3 minutes per game. Hawkins' playing time increased as a sophomore, and he became indispensable as a junior last season.

That's a way forward Illinois envisions for Jakstys.

A plan the 6-10, 205-pound Yorkville senior has put his support behind after picking the Illini from a group of otherwise low- and mid-major programs, including Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Indiana State, Drake and Valparaiso, among others. He is the second commit in the Class of 2024 at the moment, joining Thornton big man Morez Johnson Jr.

"They're looking at me as a developmental player," Jakstys said. "Freshman year, chances are I won't get in the games as much. Sophomore year, I'll probably start playing under Morez. Then junior year and senior year, once I gain some weight and get some basketball experience, I'll probably start to get some pretty big minutes.

"I'm totally for that. I need the time to develop, and I'm going to work as hard as I can. If I work hard enough to get some more minutes my sophomore year, that would be even better."

Jakstys' development has advanced throughout each of the last two years.

His freshman season at Yorkville was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic — two separate quarantine situations erased any opportunity — but he became a fixture for the Foxes as a sophomore.

Yorkville had an older team during the 2021-22 season, but the majority of the roster was football players. That gave the Foxes plenty of aggressive, physical frontcourt options but not much skilled depth on the perimeter.

So Yorkville coach John Holakovsky put the ball in Jakstys' hands.

The Foxes used their then-sophomore big man in dribble handoff actions in the high post and also let him attack the basket on his own from those spots in addition to jump shot opportunities.

"The first few weeks of his sophomore year, he was like, 'Coach I've never had the ball in his hands this much. I'm just used to standing by the basket.'" Holakovsky said. "Jason had a lot of natural skill I don't think he used as much as he probably could have at the time. We put him in those positions and helped him at that.

"He's put in a lot of work on his game on his own. He got a lot of that skill by himself just working on his game, but we put him in some different positions and doing some different things basically out of necessity with what was, especially at our level, a basketball-first kid. He was a natural pressure reliever for us."

Jakstys filled a similar role for Yorkville last season. He averaged 11.5 points and eight rebounds and helped the Foxes go 26-6.

It wasn't rare to see Jakstys pull a rebound down and lead the break himself.

Holakovsky said Jakstys' shooting has also improved — especially out to three-point range — and his 7-foot-plus wingspan makes him an effective shot blocker.

The Yorkville coach said Jakstys' growth will only continue at Illinois. Even if it takes some time.

"Jason's come such a long way throughout his development since he walked through our doors as a freshman," Holakovsky said. "He's just gotten so much better every single year. Everyone always thought he had Division I potential.

"Even when I got the call he was going to get a scholarship from (Illinois) or even when they were interested in January was pretty exciting. Everybody pays attention to what Illinois does — especially basketball-wise — around the state."