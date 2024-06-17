Jason Jackson plans on cleaning out Bellator and PFL before hopeful move to the UFC

Jason Jackson wants to prove he’s the best welterweight across all organizations.

Jackson (18-4 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) defends his welterweight title against Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) in the Bellator Champions Series: Dublin main event June 22 at 3Arena in Dublin.

The former Ultimate Fighter alum is enjoying his best career run having won eight straight – including back-to-back stoppages of Yaroslav Amosov and Ray Cooper III. However, Jackson still feels like he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“I just feel like they still doubting me because I haven’t been on the UFC level to really make it look easy as I’m making it look right now,” Jackson told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’ve beat former UFC champions and UFC competitors and contenders, so once I get there, they will realize they’ve been sleeping on me.”

With PFL recently acquiring Bellator and Bellator’s future uncertain, Jackson hopes to eventually make his way to the octagon to stake his claim as the No. 1 welterweight.

“I think I’m going to clean out Bellator and clean out PFL to where they’re like, ‘Man, we need to let this guy go do something else and continue on building his legacy,'” Jackson said. “And I want to go to the UFC and become champion there and clean out the division, as well, before I hang it up.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie