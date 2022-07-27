Jason Horowitz named Raiders new radio play-by-play voice

Since moving on from Brent Musburger this offseason, the Raiders have been in search of a new radio play-by-play voice. On Tuesday, they announced they have their man.

His name is Jason Horowitz and you may know him if you caught any Army Football games for CBS Sports Network or heard any of Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage over the past 13 years.

Said Horowitz in a statement to the Raiders website:

“As a kid, I used to pretend I was the voice for a team calling an epic interception, or the game-winning touchdown I want to thank Mark Davis and the Raiders organization for making that dream become a reality. I am humbled to join an historic franchise, following in the footsteps of the legends who have called games for the Silver and Black to the sport’s greatest fanbase.”

Horowitz’s additional work with Westwood One includes NCAA tournaments and Final Four games since 2014 and various shows on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPNU over the past 12 years.

Returning to the booth will be Raiders legend Lincoln Kennedy as the studio analyst — a role has held over the past four seasons.

All Raiders preseason, regular season and postseason game broadcasts originate via Compass Media Network on the Silver and Black’s flagship radio stations in Las Vegas, Lotus Broadcasting Corp’s Raider Nation Radio 920AM, the “Home of the Las Vegas Raiders” and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station.