Jason Heyward's solo home run
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jason Heyward drives a solo home run to center field, putting the Cubs on the board in the 8th inning
Jason Heyward drives a solo home run to center field, putting the Cubs on the board in the 8th inning
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
The Yankees fought their way back from a 4-1 hole to defeat the Oakland A's 7-5 on Saturday afternoon.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.
The Giants made several highlight plays Friday night and it gave them an edge over the Phillies.
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
Brian Harman was under par at the U.S. Open until four-putting from 5 feet and making triple bogey Saturday at Torrey Pines.
Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines Richard Bland stuns the golf world
Complete tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Montreal's Josh Anderson scored on Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's misplay, then gets the overtime winner as the Canadiens top the Golden Knights.
Janice Scurio discusses Zac Gallen's return to the Diamondbacks, and highlights some of Thursday's standout performances.
Everything you need to know for Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Bubba Watson shared his personal struggles, first with Matthew Wolff and then with anyone listening on Friday.
Kyle Busch goes for his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity win Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. He'll do it from the pole after posing the top qualifying lap.
Former Alabama running back Najee Harris was sent home from practice for working too hard. His running backs coach Eddie Faulkner explains.
Sam Presti wins again.
Here are the best MLB free agent signings of 2021 so far, including some Mets and Yankees.
Here's what fans and analysts are saying about Friday's big trade.
Ex-Diamondback Steven Souza Jr. hit a go-ahead eighth-inning homer and Trevor Bauer pitched seven scoreless innings as the Dodgers won 3-0 at Arizona.