Jason Garrett's seat turns white hot after Bills throttle mistake-prone Cowboys

Jason Garrett heard the critics after last week’s loss to the New England Patriots.

It mattered little on Thursday.

Despite a more aggressive gameplan, the Cowboys struggled through a mistake-laden performance in a dominant 26-15 Buffalo Bills victory in the annual Thanksgiving matinee in Dallas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a coming out party in front of a national audience, the Cowboys couldn’t get out of their own way in a sloppy game that reflects poorly on the embattled Dallas coach.

About the only good news for Garrett is that team owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that no change will be made immediately.

Jerry Jones said there will be no coaching change. He is hoping to win last 4 to make playoffs with Jason Garrett. Jones acknowledges he its a dream based on no evidence and he has often confused his dreams with reality and won — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2019

One day this will be a Football Life but Jerry Jones not only voiced his support for Jason Garrett but once again hammered home that no matter what there will not be a coaching change this season pic.twitter.com/zN4uDJY3mZ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 29, 2019

Mistake after Cowboys mistake

The mistakes started early, with a bad Dak Prescott interception to defensive tackle Star Lotulelei in the second quarter.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

On the next Dallas possession, Prescott turned the ball over on a strip sack by rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

A disastrous Thanksgiving day performance has turned a bad situation worse for Jason Garrett. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Story continues

When Dallas had a chance to cut Buffalo’s 13-7 lead to a field goal at halftime, the Cowboys allowed another blocked kick, this time a tip that knocked Brett Maher’s 35-yard field goal try off line. It was the first of two missed kicks for Maher, who sent a 47-yarder in the third quarter wide right.

Garrett decides to gamble when?

And then there was Garrett’s response to last week’s criticism for his decision to to kick a field goal in the red zone late in the fourth quarter against the Patriots while trailing by seven.

His answer on Thursday was to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Dallas 19-yard-line — in the second quarter of a seven-point game.

The Cowboys got the first down. But focusing on the first-down is playing the result of an irresponsible gamble that was a clear response to the noise he heard for his decisions against New England.

It's time to take Josh Allen and the Bills seriously. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bills, Allen put on a show

Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense let the Bills put on a show. Buffalo announced to a nation that has been sleeping on it that at 9-3, it is no fluke.

Allen was efficient and effective as a passer, completing 19 of 24 attempts for 231 yards and a touchdown to former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley, who torched his former team for 110 yards.

Allen got it done with his legs as well, picking up a tough, momentum-shifting fourth-down conversion in the second quarter that led to a trick-play touchdown pass from wide receiver John Brown to running back Devin Singletary.

Allen’s 15-yard touchdown scramble in the third quarter increased Buffalo’s lead to 23-7 and effectively signaled the end of the game. When the day was done he’d tallied 43 yards on the ground.

It all piles on for Garrett

The mistakes can’t all be squarely laid on Garrett, of course. But some of them can. And they continue a troubling trend that’s plagued his Cowboys team since long before Thursday.

With all that, the Cowboys remain in control of the NFC East, dropping to 6-6 with a loss that keeps them a half game ahead of a Philadelphia Eagles team that they’ve already beaten this season in Texas.

But that’s not where this talented Cowboys team and its owner Jerry Jones expected to be 12 games into the season.

Even if it’s true that Garrett’s job is safe for now, it’s going to take a dramatic turnaround for the 10th-year Cowboys coach save it for the long run.

More from Yahoo Sports:





