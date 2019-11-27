Jason Garrett's battle for his job starts with Cowboys-Bills, on Yahoo Sports app

Jerry Jones stuck by Jason Garrett, no matter how many people called for the Dallas Cowboys owner to change coaches.

So when Jones was clearly frustrated with the coaching staff after a 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots, it was worth noting.

Garrett seems to be on the clock and that starts with the Cowboys annual Thanksgiving game. Dallas plays the 8-3 Buffalo Bills, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. It kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

While it seems like everyone has been on Garrett watch for years, this doesn’t seem like a drill anymore.

Jerry Jones wants to win a Super Bowl

Jones was on “Good Morning America” this week and said more about Garrett and his job security.

"Let me tell you, no one in this country has earned the right to say 'I'm a Jason Garrett man' more than me. I am his man," Jones said, via NFL.com. "And we want the very same thing. And that's for our players to play at their very best and we want his staff to coach at their very best. The bottom line is we get graded. I'm in business. I don't have to win the Super Bowl in business every year. I can come in sixth and have a hell of a year. But in this case, you've got to come in first. You've got to come in first. So fundamentally, you've asked for something that's a very narrow window to begin with. I want Jason to get it done."

There’s a lot to unpack there. But, as Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson wrote, Jones’ disappointment is palpable. Does Garrett need to make a Super Bowl to save his job? It seems possible.

Cowboys have been a disappointment

Dallas has a lot of high-end talent and is getting an excellent year from quarterback Dak Prescott. It’s hard to see the Cowboys’ 6-5 record as anything but a disappointment.

The Cowboys still lead the NFC East, because the Philadelphia Eagles might be an even bigger disappointment. But a division title with a middling record doesn’t seem to be enough for Jones this season.

The Bills look like a clear wild-card team in the AFC. They have a strong defense and while the offense is limited, quarterback Josh Allen, running back Devin Singletary and receiver John Brown are capable of making big plays. The Cowboys will be tested.

And if Dallas falls on its traditional Thanksgiving stage, it will be a very long weekend for Garrett.

