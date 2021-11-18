Tom Brady has been around for so long and won so many Super Bowls that it’s easy to get hyperbolic about his career.

But there’s plenty of truth in what Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett had to say about the Buccaneers quarterback on Thursday.

With New York and Tampa Bay squaring off on Monday, Garrett was particularly complimentary when discussing Brady in his Thursday press conference.

“They’re going to make a Mt. Rushmore of football players at some point and the first face they chisel will be that guy’s face,” Garrett said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “He’s the best player who ever walked.”

Garrett was still a player when Brady began his career back in 2000 and didn’t retire until after the 2004 season.

Now Brady is still playing quarterback at a high level and winning Super Bowls even after Garrett’s 10-season stint as Cowboys head coach.

Jason Garrett: Tom Brady is the best player who ever walked originally appeared on Pro Football Talk