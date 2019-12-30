Jason Garrett set for “good visit” with Jerry and Stephen Jones Monday

Jason Garrett said after Sunday’s win over Washington that he had “no idea” if he’d be back as the Cowboys head coach in 2020, but he may get some sense of his future on Monday.

Garrett said on 105.3 The Fan Monday morning that he will meet with the team around noon and then move on to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones.

“We’ll have a good visit and see what’s next,” Garrett said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Jerry Jones said on Sunday that he would not “shut any door” in regard to Garrett. Garrett’s contract expires later this month and his departure would mean head coaching changes for the three NFC East teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs this season.