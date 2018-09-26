Jason Garrett says Cowboys will have no “dramatic” personnel changes

The Cowboys rank 30th in total offense, including 31st in passing offense. Their 41 points are second-fewest in the NFL to the Cardinals.

In fact, Todd Gurley‘s five touchdowns are one more than the Cowboys have scored as a team, and seven other NFL players have as many touchdowns as Dallas does.

Yet, the Cowboys aren’t changing their play-caller, and Jason Garrett said Wednesday, the team won’t make any major personnel changes either.

“I don’t think there will be any dramatic personnel changes,” Garrett said. “We’ve just got to get back and get locked in and start finding ways to move the ball, be efficient and be productive offensively. Again, there were some good things from the game. We certainly have to build on that but we have to find ways to be a more productive offense. It starts with us looking at ourselves as a coaching staff and then looking at the execution, who’s doing it, what we’re asking them to do, all of that. So we’ve been in that process the last couple of days, excited to get back on the practice field today.”

The obvious question is: What personnel could the Cowboys change? It’s not like they have a veteran quarterback behind Dak Prescott, and running back Ezekiel Elliott is the best player on the offense. Allen Hurns (59.1 percent) and Cole Beasley (65.3 percent) have played the most snaps among the wideouts, but Terrance Williams, Tavon Austin, Deonte Thompson and Michael Gallup are getting plenty of chances. The three players behind Geoff Swaim (92.6 percent) at tight end have little experience — a combined seven games. Center Travis Frederick isn’t coming back anytime soon to save the offensive line.

So it appears it’s up to the coaches to make lemonade out of lemons.

“I think you’re always evaluating your personnel and how you’re using them and who’s available and what’s the best place to put them to hopefully maximize their strengths and maybe minimize some of their weakness, so I think that’s

an ongoing process for us. We do that week in and week out,” Garrett said.