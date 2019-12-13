Jason Garrett puts together “highlight reel” to motivate Cowboys

The Cowboys have lost three straight games and head coach Jason Garrett is trying something different to get them in a winning frame of mind ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Garrett put together a video showing some of the team’s best plays over the last two seasons that, per tight end Jason Witten, “convey that there’s a way in which we need to play.” Right tackle La'el Collins concurred with Witten when it came to the message sent by Garrett’s film editing.

“It was like a highlight reel,” Collins said, via ESPN.com. “They were all fantastic plays. Everything went well on them, offense and defense. So it just shows the type of team we have, the players we have. It’s just putting it all together so that you see what it looks like when we do it the right way.”

A loss to the Rams wouldn’t knock the Cowboys out of contention for the NFC East title and a win wouldn’t clinch it, but it would be a welcome change from the black clouds that have been accumulating over their heads over the last month.