Jason Garrett: No time frame for Ezekiel Elliott’s availability

Rumblings about a deal between running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys have gone in different directions in recent days, but word is that the structure of the deal and not the value is the final stumbling block and there’s a chance that could be cleared ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

If it is cleared, the next question would be whether or not Elliott plays against the Giants after missing all of training camp and the preseason. Reporters in Dallas didn’t wait for Elliott to secure that new deal before asking head coach Jason Garrett that very question.

Garrett said there’s a progression for players to ramp up for the regular season, but added that the star running back “is a different situation” than most players.

“Zeke is as capable as anybody I know. He’s an experienced player, he’s been a really good player for us, he knows our system of football,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t think they’ll be a lot of learning there. He’s a smart guy, an instinctive guy. But again, that’s a hypothetical. We’re just focused on the guys we have right now. We’re going to go practice as well as we can the right way to prepare for the Giants.”

It may wind up being a moot point, but it certainly sounds like Elliott could go right into the lineup if the deal were to get done on Tuesday.