Jason Garrett meets Wade Phillips again Sunday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hired Jason Garrett for a then-unknown position in 2007 before he hired Wade Phillips as head coach. Garrett, who became offensive coordinator, replaced Phillips as head coach in the middle of the 2010 season.

Garrett has coached the Cowboys since.

Oh, the irony. . . .

Garrett appears in his end days in Dallas. Phillips is the defensive coordinator with the Rams and has coached in two Super Bowls as an assistant, winning one, since leaving Dallas.

Garrett’s Cowboys — for at least three more games — play Phillips’ team on Sunday.

The Cowboys can lose to the Rams and still win the division by winning their final two games since they already have beaten the Eagles this season. But Phillips can help drive the nail a little farther.

Garrett, for his part, continues to profess his respect for Phillips.

“Well, I just have tremendous respect for Wade,” Garrett said in a conference call with Rams reporters. “I’ve had the opportunity to work for him here in Dallas when he was our head coach. I learned so much from him as a guy in life, as a coach, and I learned a ton of football from him. His track record of success speaks for itself during his time in the National Football League. The success he’s had with the Rams is not a surprise. He’s just a hell of a coach. He does a great job bringing the best out in his players and the years he’s been doing it, he’s certainly doing that with the Rams. We’ve gone against each other a few times, obviously, we went against each other in practice all the time when we were working together. But I just hold him in the highest regard as a person, as a football coach. Will be a great challenge for our team.”

Phillips and the Rams got the best of the Cowboys in the 2019 postseason, with Los Angeles winning 30-22 in a divisional-round game.