Jason Garrett interviewing for Giants offensive coordinator today

Jason Garrett may remain in the NFC East.

Garrett, who was head coach of the Cowboys for the last decade, is currently at the Giants’ facility interviewing to become their next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.

The 53-year-old Garrett was hired as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2007 and replaced Wade Phillips as head coach in 2010. Hiring Garrett would give new Giants head coach Joe Judge an experienced assistant on his staff.

For Garrett, getting an opportunity to coach against the Cowboys twice a year might be part of the motivation of taking the Giants job. What better way to show them they were wrong to get rid of you than to beat them?