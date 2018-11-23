Jason Garrett gives Michael Gallup a game ball, then gets choked up mentioning his dad

Jason Garrett got choked up in his postgame speech to his team after its Thanksgiving game. (AP)

Most postgame speeches from a coach to a team are fairly standard. The one Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett had for his team on Thanksgiving was a little different.

The Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving to take over a share of first place in the NFC East. Football wasn’t the only thing on Garrett’s mind.

First, he brought up receiver Michael Gallup to give him a game ball. Gallup’s brother committed suicide last week; he found out in the locker room after the Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons. According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sent his private plane to Georgia to pick up Gallup on Tuesday night so he could play Thursday. Gallup stayed in the Atlanta area after the Falcons game, where he grew up. Jones is letting Gallup use his plane to go to the funeral on Friday.

That was emotional enough, and then Garrett talked about reaching out to family on Thanksgiving. He got choked up when he told players to call their dad. Garrett’s father Jim died in February.

It’s an emotional video for a few reasons:

"So much to be thankful for." Watch the #DallasCowboys post game speech as Jason Garrett presents WR @michael13gallup with the game ball and addresses the team with an emotional Thanksgiving message. pic.twitter.com/a9sVnpA3YY — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2018





Also notice how the players embrace Garrett once they see his emotions, realizing it’s his first Thanksgiving without his dad.

Thursday was an important win for the Cowboys, in terms of the standings. It was a pretty special one too.

