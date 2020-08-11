Jason Garrett: Giants OC job too good an opportunity to pass up

Jason Garrett never addressed the media after his time as the Cowboys head coach came to an end after some twisting in the wind early this year, but he got his chance on a Tuesday conference call in his new role as the Giants offensive coordinator.

Garrett had no interest in discussing the particulars of his end of his time in Dallas, saying that he was proud of the program that they built over his nine-plus seasons as the team’s head coach. Garrett quickly said that this was a “new day” and that the chance to run the offense for head coach Joe Judge made it easy to dive back into a coordinator role.

“It was just too good an opportunity to pass up,” Garrett said.

One of the key parts of Garrett’s job will be developing quarterback Daniel Jones, who he called “a real joy to work with” during the call. He said Jones has a “big arm” and the Giants will be hoping that Garrett’s presence turns that arm into the focal point of a winning team in New Jersey.

