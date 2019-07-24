Jason Garrett expects Ezekiel Elliott in training camp

The Cowboys are readying to leave for Oxnard, California, with the team charter scheduled to depart Thursday. The biggest question hanging over the Cowboys is whether Ezekiel Elliott will report to training camp on time.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that he expects Elliott to arrive with his teammates.

“Yeah, we anticipate that,” Garrett said, via Rob Phillips of the team website. “I’ve heard nothing different on that.”

So if Elliott has decided to holdout it seems he has yet to inform the Cowboys of his plans.

As the straw that stirs the Cowboys, Elliott wants to be paid like it. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $3.85 million this season, and the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott’s contract worth $9.1 million for 2020.