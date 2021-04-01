Jason Garrett: Dak Prescott is a fantastic player who’s going to get better

For four seasons and 64 starts, Dak Prescott had Jason Garrett as his coach. Garrett left Dallas after the 2019 season and became the Giants’ offensive coordinator last year.

Garrett was in Arlington in Week 5 when Prescott severely injured his right ankle, needing immediate surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation. As Prescott works his way back from that, he signed a four-year, $160 million deal to remain with the Cowboys.

Garrett, who still is one of Prescott’s biggest fans, was asked about Prescott’s deal to remain with the Cowboys.

“Ah, fantastic,” Garrett said on Morten Andersen’s Great Dane Nation Podcast. “You know we talk about the special people and the special players we’ve had opportunities to be around, and he’s just absolutely one of them. We drafted him in the middle of the fourth round in 2016, and Tony Romo gets hurt, and Dak comes in as a rookie and wins 13 games for us. The success that he’s had leading that organization. He’s a fantastic player who’s going to get better and better and better and is a fantastic leader and a fantastic person to have in that position. So really excited for him and really excited for the Cowboys and for the NFL. I’m glad that happened.”

Prescott was leading the league in passing with 1,856 yards when he was injured. His 371.2 yards per game had him on pace for 5,939.

