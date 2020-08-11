Jason Garrett was the Cowboys offensive coordinator in Tony Romo’s first full season as a starter. He was the head coach of the Cowboys when Romo’s back injury forced rookie Dak Prescott to start in 2016.

Garrett takes over as the Giants offensive coordinator this season, getting Daniel Jones in his second season.

“Since I’ve been here, he’s been a real joy to work with,” Garrett said on a videoconference Tuesday, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “There’s no question he is a football guy. He loves football. He’s always so prepared. He’s always studying his stuff. He always has great questions and wants to get better. My experience has been, when you have that kind of approach and that kind of attitude, if you have some ability, you’re going to keep growing and getting better every day, and he’s certainly done that.

“The thing you just like so much about Daniel is just his approach. He clearly has ability. He’s someone who’s big; he’s strong; he’s athletic; he has a really good arm. He has all the tools you’re looking for. But the thing that really jumps out is the approach that he takes every day. Like I said, he’s a ball guy. He loves ball. He works very hard at it and he’s always trying to refine his skills. He’s always trying to gain more knowledge and find a way to become a better quarterback, individually and for our team. That’s what you get most excited about.”

In 13 games as a rookie, Jones threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns. His record was 3-9.

“Playing as a rookie in the NFL is a challenge. Playing quarterback as a rookie in the NFL is a real challenge,” Garrett said. “Daniel handled himself really, really well.”

Jason Garrett calls Daniel Jones “a football guy” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk