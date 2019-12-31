Jason Garrett again will meet with Jerry Jones on Tuesday

Jason Garrett met with Jerry and Stephen Jones on Monday, but at the end of the day remained the Cowboys head coach. The sides have another meeting scheduled for Tuesday, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It is widely expected that the Cowboys will not renew Garrett’s contract, which expires Jan. 14.

Jerry Jones said Sunday night the Cowboys have no timetable and will not have other teams’ coaching searches force their hand.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite the Cowboys not making the NFC Championship Game, let alone the Super Bowl, since the 1995 season, and Jerry Jones’ involvement as General Manager, the Cowboys’ head coaching job remains one of the most coveted in sports.

The Cowboys have not had a legitimate coaching search since 2007 after Bill Parcells retired. Dallas promoted Garrett to the full-time job in 2011 after he went 5-3 as interim coach to close out the 2010 season in Wade Phillips’ stead.

Garrett went 85-67 in his 9 1/2 seasons, making the postseason three times and winning two playoff games.

“I don’t know what is going to happen there,’’ center Travis Frederick said, via Moore. “But today is a big day for reflection. In reflection, I’m very fortunate to have spent the time that I did with coach Garrett. Whether he’s here next year or somewhere else next year, the group of men that he’s going to be in front of will be better men and better players because of it.’’