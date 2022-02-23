Jason Gallashaw: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight

Yahoo Life Videos

Kerry Washington has been celebrating Black History Month in the best way. Throughout the month of February, the Scandal star has been making good use of her wigs, makeup and props teams by channelling some of the most groundbreaking Black women in American history in a series she’s called “Black HERstory.” Some of the women she’s embodied thus far include supermodel Beverly Johnson, Olympian Wilma Rudolph and, most recently, Rosa Parks.