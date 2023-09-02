Jason Frakes ranks top 10 teams in Kentucky high school football following Week 3 games

Each week Jason Frakes provides his ranking of the top 10 high school football teams in Kentucky, regardless of class:

No. 10 Christian Academy (2-0)

Scheduled to play at North Hardin (0-1) on Saturday. Last week: No. 10. Up next: hosts Lexington Christian (1-1) on Friday.

No. 9 Manual (3-0)

Eli Creech threw two touchdown passes and Gerian Traynor rushed for a score in a 24-8 victory at Cincinnati Taft. Last week: No. 9. Up next: at Eastern (2-1) on Friday.

No. 8 Trinity (1-2)

Zane Johnson passed for 163 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 loss at Center Grove (Indiana). Last week: No. 5. Up next: hosts Carmel (Indiana) (2-1) on Friday.

No. 7 Scott County (3-0)

Jacob Fryman rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown in a 52-20 victory over Lincoln County. Last week: No. 8. Up next: at Boyle County (3-0) on Saturday.

No. 6 Lexington Christian (1-1)

Scheduled to host Pikeville (2-0) on Saturday. Last week: No. 7. Up next: at Christian Academy (2-0) on Friday.

No. 5 Covington Catholic (3-0)

Evan Pitzer passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-12 victory over Simon Kenton. Last week: No. 6. Up next: hosts Dixie Heights (1-2) on Friday.

No. 4 Male (2-1)

Kolter Smith passed for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 loss to St. Xavier. Last week: No. 3. Up next: hosts Trinity (1-2) on Sept. 15.

No. 3 Boyle County (3-0)

Avery Bodner rushed for three touchdowns in a 56-0 rout of Danville. Last week: No. 4. Up next: hosts Scott County (3-0) on Friday.

No. 2 Frederick Douglass (1-1)

Did not play. Last week: No. 2. Up next: hosts Tates Creek (3-0) on Friday.

No. 1 St. Xavier (3-0)

Trevor Havill passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-10 victory over Male. Last week: No. 1. Up next: hosts Cincinnati Elder (2-1) on Sept. 15.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

