Jason Frakes makes his pick for Kentucky Derby 2024 at Better Derby Betting event
Jason Frakes, lead horse racing reporter for the Courier Journal, makes his pick for the 2024 Kentucky Derby at the CJ's Better Derby Betting event.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the NBA playoff games from Wednesday night and preview Thursday night’s action.
Charlie Woods shot a 9-over 81 in the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday in Florida.
Red Bull and Max Verstappen have dominated Formula 1 since new car rules were implemented in 2022.
The conviction was the second for Cardell Hayes in the 2016 shooting death of Smith. The first was overturned after a Supreme Court decision rendered it unconstitutional.
Our NBA writers weigh in on the first week of the playoffs and look ahead to what they're watching as the series shift to crucial Game 3s.
Carson Beck is entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter after a breakout 2023 season.
The state of Florida is now involved in Florida State's dispute against the ACC.
This was supposed to be the league's most lopsided series. Miami's talent gap against the 64-win Celtics seemed insurmountable. Oh, how the tables have turned.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
The Thunder did No. 1 seed things. The Celtics not so much.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
With the 2024 NFL Draft nearly here, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon plays matchmaker for the top prospects at each position.
It's not just that the Angels star is once again healthy and demolishing baseballs. He's also stealing more in 2024 than he has in years.
Bill Belichick will be willingly talking into a camera during numerous episodes of "Manningcast" this season.
Amateurism is dead. Even the self-important Heisman Trust knows it after Reggie Bush's reinstatement. Now it's the NCAA's turn to take a symbolic step.
The 24-year-old Brown was a first-team All-Pro for the Lions in 2023.
It's finally happening. Reggie Bush is getting his trophy back.
In some cities, hosting the NFL Draft is just that — a fun, unique three-day event that has toured the country since 2016. For Detroit, it was seen as something more.
Which new uniforms are winners this season?