Jason Dufner, the '13 champ at Oak Hill, and Martin Kaymer WD from PGA Championship
Jason Dufner, who won the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill for his lone major title, withdrew from this year's edition at the same venue, the PGA of America announced on Friday.
No reason was provided for Dufner's withdrawal. He missed the cut at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Sweden's David Lingmerth replaced him in the field.
Also withdrawing ahead of the championship was Martin Kaymer. The 2010 PGA and '14 U.S. Open winner had been battling an injury this year, but has competed in each of the last three LIV Golf events, including this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His absence reduces the number of LIV players in the PGA Championship field to 17. He was replaced by Callum Tarren, with Eric Cole now the first alternate.
Here is a look at the current full field for the men's second major of the season, which will be contested May 18-21 in Rochester, New York (CFPT represents the qualifying club pros):
Alker, Steven – NEW ZEALAND
Ancer, Abraham – MEXICO
Arnaus, Adri – SPAIN
Beach, Alex – Stillwater, MN [CFPT]
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – SOUTH AFRICA
Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, CA [CFPT]
Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, VT
Buckley, Hayden – Tupelo, MS
Burmester, Dean – SOUTH AFRICA
Burns, Sam – Shreveport, LA
Cahill, Matt – Palm Beach Gardens, FL [CFPT]
Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
Casey, Paul – ENGLAND
Clark, Wyndham – Denver, CO
Conners, Corey – CANADA
Cordes, Anthony – Johns Creek, GA [CFPT]
Dahmen, Joel – Scottsdale, AZ
Daly, John – Dardanelle, AR
Davis, Cam – AUSTRALIA
Day, Jason – AUSTRALIA
DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, TX
Detry, Thomas – BELGIUM
Donald, Luke – ENGLAND
Droemer, Jesse – Houston, TX [CFPT]
Echavarria, Nico – COLOMBIA
English, Harris – Sea Island, GA
Finau, Tony – Lehi, UT
Fitzpatrick, Matthew – ENGLAND
Fleetwood, Tommy – ENGLAND
Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, CA
Fox, Ryan – NEW ZEALAND
French, Chris – Rockford, IL [CFPT]
Gooch, Talor – Edmond, OK
Griffin, Ben – Chapel Hill, NC
Grillo, Emiliano – ARGENTINA
Grove, Russell – Coeur d’Alene, ID [CFPT]
Hadwin, Adam – CANADA
Hardy, Nick – Northbrook, IL
Harman, Brian – St. Simons Island, GA
Harrington, Pádraig – IRELAND
Hatton, Tyrrell – ENGLAND
Henley, Russell – Columbus, GA
Herbert, Lucas – AUSTRALIA
Higa, Kazuki –JAPAN
Hoge, Tom – Fort Worth, TX
Højgaard, Nicolai – DENMARK
Højgaard, Rasmus – DENMARK
Holmes, Steve – Simi Valley, CA [CFPT]
Homa, Max – Valencia, CA
Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Hoshino, Rikuya – JAPAN
Hossler, Beau – Mission Viejo, CA
Hovland, Viktor – NORWAY
Hubbard, Mark – The Woodlands, TX
Hughes, Mackenzie – CANADA
Im, Sungjae – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Inglis, Colin – Creswell, OR [CFPT]
Johnson, Dustin –Jupiter, FL
Johnson, Zach – Cedar Rapids, IA
Kaewkanjana, Sadom – THAILAND
Kern, Ben – Grove City, OH [CFPT]
Killeen, J.J. – Lubbock, TX [CFPT]
Kim, Si Woo – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Kim, Sihwan – Las Vegas, NV
Kim, Tom – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Kirk, Chris – Athens, GA
Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, SC
Kitayama, Kurt – Las Vegas, NV
Koch, Greg – Orlando, FL [CFPT]
Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, FL
Kuchar, Matt – Jupiter, FL
Lahiri, Anirban – INDIA
Larrazábal, Pablo – SPAIN
Lawrence, Thriston – SOUTH AFRICA
Lee, K.H. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Lee, Min Woo – AUSTRALIA
Lingmerth, David – SWEDEN
Lowry, Shane – IRELAND
MacIntyre, Robert – SCOTLAND
Matsuyama, Hideki – JAPAN
McCarthy, Denny – Jupiter, FL
McIlroy, Rory – NORTHERN IRELAND
McNealy, Maverick – Las Vegas, NV
Meronk, Adrian – POLAND
Micheel, Shaun – Collierville, TN
Micheluzzi, David – AUSTRALIA
Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Mitchell, Keith – St. Simons Island, GA
Molinari, Francesco – ITALY
Montgomery, Taylor – Las Vegas, NV
Moore, Taylor – Edmond, OK
Morikawa, Collin – La Cañada, CA
Mullinax, Trey – Birmingham, AL
NeSmith, Matthew – Aiken, SC
Niemann, Joaquín - CHILE
Norén, Alex – SWEDEN
Olesen, Thorbjørn – DENMARK
Otaegui, Adrián – SPAIN
Paul, Yannik – GERMANY
Pendrith, Taylor – CANADA
Pereira, Mito – CHILE
Perez, Victor – FRANCE
Pieters, Thomas – BELGIUM
Pigman, Kenny – Norco, CA [CFPT]
Poston, J.T. – Sea Island, GA
Power, Séamus – IRELAND
Putnam, Andrew – University Place, WA
Rahm, Jon – SPAIN
Reavie, Chez – Scottsdale, AZ
Reed, Patrick – The Woodlands, TX
Reynolds, Gabe – Dallas, TX [CFPT]
Riley, Davis – Hattiesburg, MS
Rodgers, Patrick – Jupiter, FL
Rose, Justin – ENGLAND
Ryder, Sam – Longwood, FL
Sanger, Chris – Red Hook, NY [CFPT]
Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, CA
Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, TX
Schenk, Adam – Vincennes, IN
Scott, Adam – AUSTRALIA
Shattuck, Braden – Aston, PA [CFPT]
Shinkwin, Callum – ENGLAND
Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, NC
Singh, Vijay – FIJI
Smalley, Alex – Greensboro, NC
Smith, Cameron – AUSTRALIA
Smith, Jordan – ENGLAND
Somers, John – Brooksville, FL [CFPT]
Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, AZ
Speight, Josh – Locust Hill, VA [CFPT]
Spieth, Jordan – Fort Worth, TX
Stallings, Scott – Oak Ridge, TN
Steele, Brendan – Idyllwild, CA
Straka, Sepp – AUSTRIA
Strydom, Ockie – SOUTH AFRICA
Suh, Justin – San Jose, CA
Svensson, Adam – CANADA
Tarren, Callum – Orlando, FL
Taylor, Ben – ENGLAND
Taylor, Nick – CANADA
Theegala, Sahith – Houston, TX
Thomas, Justin – Louisville, KY
Thompson, Davis – St. Simons Island, GA
Todd, Brendon – Watkinsville, GA
Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, NC
Walker, Jimmy – San Antonio, TX
Wallace, Matt – ENGLAND
Wells, Jeremy – Estero, FL [CFPT]
Willett, Danny – ENGLAND
Wise, Aaron – Ellerbe, NC
Woodland, Gary – Topeka, KS
Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, OH [CFPT]
Wu, Brandon – Scarsdale, NY
Yang, Y.E. – REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Young, Cameron – Scarborough, NY