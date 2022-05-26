Jason Duclona set for Rutgers football official visit

Jason Duclona is locked in for a Rutgers football official visit in June, the Florida athlete beginning to hone in on several specific programs.

Duclona is a junior at Estero High School (Estero, FL). He checks in at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star defensive back prospect. He has a strong national offer list with Power Five offers from Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Ole Miss, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington State and West Virginia in addition to Rutgers.

The athlete plays football and basketball for the Wildcats. On the gridiron, he played as both a defensive back but also as a wide receiver. He averaged 57.6 receiving yards per game and had six receiving touchdowns on the season.

He also had 31 tackles and two interceptions. Last season, Estero went 7-4.

Duclona reads the game well and is a very strong tackler when in single coverage.

Duclona will be taking his official at Rutgers from June 10-12.

Rutgers football currently has four commits in the class of 2023, including two top 10 players from New Jersey (four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone).