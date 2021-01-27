Jason Dickinson with a Spectacular Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported. The annual average salary in the team's offer to the National League Cy Young winner in 2020 would be near what the New York Yankees pay right-hander Gerrit Cole, but the deal would be shorter in length, the report said. The Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal in free agency on Dec. 11, 2019.