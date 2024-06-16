Jason Delay’s three-run triple leads Pirates to 8-2 rebound win over Rockies

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates followed their worst game of 2024 with one of their better ones Sunday.

Jason Delay’s bases-loaded triple capped a five-run sixth inning and the Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Sunday at Coors Field in Denver. Jared Triolo hit a two-run single earlier in the inning before Delay put the Pirates ahead 6-0.

On Saturday night, the Pirates were routed 16-4 by the Rockies but rebounded to win two of three in the series.

The Pirates (34-37) had 15 hits on Sunday, including three by Rowdy Tellez and two by Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz, Nick Gonzales, Triolo and Jack Suwinski. Tellez hit a two-run single in the seventh to push the lead to 8-0.

