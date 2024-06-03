Jason Day, Tony Finau commit to this summer’s Travelers Championship

A star-studded field only keeps growing for this summer’s Travelers Championship, as the tournament announced the commitments of Jason Day and Tony Finau on Monday.

Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, is currently the No. 20 ranked golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. The 36-year-old has won 13 tournaments in his PGA Tour career and has appeared at TPC River Highlands nine times, with his best finish coming in 2019, when he tied for eighth.

Finau, 34, is a six-time PGA Tour winner and has played at the Travelers eight times before, placing 13th in the 2022 event. He’s currently ranked 29th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

“Both Jason and Tony have played in the Travelers Championship many times and are consistent supporters of our tournament, which we really appreciate,” tournament director Nathan Grube said in a release. “They’re great players capable of winning whenever they tee it up, so it’ll be fun to watch them this year.”

The two will join big names such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and others at the Travelers, once again a Signature Event on the PGA Tour. The tournament will run June 20-23.