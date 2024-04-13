Masters 2024: Jason Day says Augusta National asked him to remove loud vest

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Despite three top-10s this season. Jason Day has arguably made more headlines for his fashion than his play since moving to golf lifestyle brand Malbon Golf at the beginning of the year.

Day has been outfitted in old-school – and sometimes ill-fitting – clothes, including at this week’s Masters, where his poofy pants turned some heads early.

“It feels like I've got nothing on really to be honest,” Day said, keeping things loose.

The vest Day wore Friday morning for five holes, however, was no laughing matter.

Day said Saturday after his third-round, 4-over 76 that he was asked to remove the vest – a loud, white sweater vest with black and red lettering that read, “No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship” – by someone affiliated with Augusta National Golf Club before heading back out for his second round later that morning.

“Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that,” Day said. “I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Day said he wasn’t given an explanation, nor did he ask for one.

“They said, ‘Can you take it off?’” Day said. “I said, ‘Yeah, no worries.’”