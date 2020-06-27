Jason Day to play in single on Travelers Moving Day after requesting COVID-19 test

Jason Day will play his third round of the Travelers Championship as a single after requesting to be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

He was scheduled to play in a threesome with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Roger Sloan at 8:09 a.m. off No. 10 after opening with rounds of 67-69. He will now play in the final group off No. 10. at 9:15 a.m.

Day's test came back negative before his tee time. Seven players have withdrawn from this week’s event so far: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell, Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley and Cameron Champ.