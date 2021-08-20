Jason Croom carted off with knee injury

It is never a good sign when a team medical staff puts an air cast on a player’s leg. It is a worse sign when, after a player is loaded onto a cart, every one of his teammates leaves the sideline to wish him well.

That was the scene in the first half of Thursday night’s game.

Eagles tight end Jason Croom went down with a non-contact injury. He immediately grabbed at his right knee.

Croom missed practice time during training camp with a knee injury.

He played four games for the Eagles last season and made one catch for 3 yards.

The Eagles lost tight end Tyree Jackson earlier this week. Jackson will miss 8-10 weeks with a fractured back.

UPDATE 8:56 PM ET: The Eagles have ruled out Croom with a knee injury and safety K’Von Wallace with a groin injury.

