Jason Campbell says Alex Smith's character and experience are good for Washington's QB room

Campbell says Smith's character, experience good for WFT's QB room originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It would be easy to understand if there was some tension in Washington's quarterback room this season.

Both Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen are young, unproven quarterbacks still trying to establish themselves in the NFL. Alex Smith is trying to make a remarkable comeback from an injury that at one point made it look like he'd never play football again.

However, over the past few weeks, we've heard nothing about there being any tension between Haskins, Allen, or any of the other quarterbacks.

For former Washington signal-caller Jason Campbell, that is partially due to having veteran Smith back in the quarterback room.

"Alex's character, the guy that he is and what he stands for, it makes it easier for a locker room," Campbell said on Washington Football Pregame Live.

Smith, who turned 36 in September, has seen it all through his 15-year career. Since being the No. 1 pick in 2005, Smith has faced plenty of adversity in his career, something Haskins and Allen -- although both still young -- can relate to.

The No. 1 overall pick by the 49ers in 2005, Smith struggled to live up to the expectations that come with being a first-round pick early on, something Haskins can relate to. He has also been benched multiple times in his career, something both Haskins and Allen have already experienced.

But, the veteran QB has also led both the 49ers and Chiefs to division titles and won multiple playoff games.

"He's been in some rooms where it's kind of competitive," Campbell said. "I think he's good for Allen and good for Haskins, especially at this moment where both guys are competing for that same spot."

Smith is a fierce competitor and wants to play and win. But, now 36 and coming off a life-threatening injury, the veteran quarterback understands he's also a mentor for Allen, 24, and Haskins, 23.

"Obviously I was once a young quarterback with a lot to learn (once), and anything I can help with those guys I am certainly trying to help," Smith said on the latest edition of the Washington Football Talk podcast. "With that said though, when I get my reps out there, I roll. I try the best I can to make the most out of it."

For both young Washington passers, Campbell says it would be wise for them to learn as much as they can from Smith while they're all still teammates.

"If I'm a young guy around him, I'm trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible because he's been through every adversity that you can name at this point in his career," Campbell said.