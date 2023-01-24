Jason Cabinda speaks out about fans calling some plays ‘dirty’

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has a message for everyone:

Do not call NFL plays or players “dirty”.

Cabinda took to his social media to express his disdain for fans labeling certain plays or players dirty. His animosity was directed at the casual fan who did not play football, and it’s pointed. From Cabinda’s Twitter,

“I can’t stand when ppl who don’t play football or never did at a high level try to call a normal “football play” dirty just because a guy happens to get hurt on the play… no one is out there REALLY trying to seriously injure someone else decisions just happen at full speed”

Here’s the play Cabinda is referencing from the NFC divisional round matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys. Dallas RB Tony Pollard suffered a broken fibula in the unfortunate tackle.

This is a dirty tackle! pic.twitter.com/EVlhMqac62 — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) January 23, 2023

It’s interesting to see an offensive player stand up for a tackle that injures a running back, but Cabinda used to be a linebacker too and knows the way the game is played.

