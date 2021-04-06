Jason Cabinda re-signs with Lions

The Lions have linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda under contract for the 2021 season.

Cabinda’s return wasn’t in much doubt after the Lions tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent last month. The tender barred him from negotiating with other clubs and the league’s daily transaction report brought word that he signed it on Tuesday.

Cabinda played linebacker and special teams with the Raiders as a rookie in 2018 and again with the Lions in 2019 before switching to fullback last season.

He had two catches for eight yards and a run for no gain in 130 offensive snaps and had seven tackles while playing 281 snaps on special teams.

Jason Cabinda re-signs with Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

