Jason Cabinda returns to Lions practice, could help replace T.J. Hockenson at TE

Jason Cabinda practiced Wednesday for the first time this season and the veteran fullback could help the Detroit Lions replace T.J. Hockenson at tight end once he's ready to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Cabinda played as a hybrid fullback/tight end last season, when he caught four passes for 16 yards and had three carries for 23 yards in a mostly blocking role.

Cabinda missed the start of training camp and opened the season on the PUP list because of an ankle injury. He played 14 games and made four starts last season.

The Lions traded Hockenson, their No. 1 tight end, to the Minnesota Vikings just before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline for a swap of future draft picks, leaving their tight end position in flux.

No. 2 tight end Brock Wright is in concussion protocol after he was removed from last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins for ataxia, and No. 3 tight end James Mitchell has played sparingly this season as a rookie fifth-round pick returning from a 2021 ACL injury.

Campbell said the Lions could promote Shane Zylstra from the practice squad for this week's game against the Green Bay Packers, or use Cabinda some at the fullback position if he is healthy enough to return.

"We anticipate having (Wright) for the game," Campbell said. "Mitchell has every week gotten a little bit better. He hasn’t gotten a heavy load, but this will be — he’s going to get more on his plate. And we think he’ll be ready for that. We think he’s going to be ready for that. Works hard, he’s smart, and then there’s a chance we bring Zylstra, or we’ll look at Cabinda, too, see how he practices through the week, so we have some flexibility here to decide what we’re going to do."

