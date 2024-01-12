Jason Brown Named All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year Award Winner

Jason Brown.jpg

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country. Running back Jason Brown (Seattle, WA/ O’Dea. H.S.) has been named the recipient of the All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Brown is a four-star prospect and the No. 14 running back in the nation. During his senior season he rushed for 1,897 yards and accounted for 34 touchdowns.

Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, D.J. Uiagalelei, and Dante Moore.

