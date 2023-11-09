Jason Benetti has a message for White Sox fans as he leaves Chicago for Detroit

Jason Benetti had already released a statement on his decision to leave Chicago for Detroit, but now the beloved White Sox announcer has shared a message directly to Sox fans.

"Dear @whitesox fans," his message began. "You've spent 8 years making me feel welcome and loved and appreciated. And I love you dearly."

Benetti's message comes just after the Tigers announced "one of the top voices in sports is coming to the 313," with Benetti inking a multi-year contract with the team as their play-by-play announcer.

The team also released a statement from Benetti himself, in which he said he was "incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending franchise."

But in his message to Sox fans, Benetti was nostalgic.

"I will always cherish you and your passion and joy. You mean more than you know to me," he wrote. "Thank you for filling my heart. #IsItRaining Yes, as I type this."

Benetti initially joined the White Sox booth in 2016 as venerated announcer Hawk Harrelson’s career was winding down. He became the full-time play-by-play man for the White Sox in 2019 when Harrelson retired.

Considered a rising star in the broadcast world, Benetti has called games across several sports on a national stage in recent years.

"I love this job so much," Benetti said earlier this year when it was announced he would continue his duties for the 2023 season. "I want to be here and I've always wanted to be here."

One of the best in the business is a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/DQ7Qwkd950 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 9, 2023

Brooks Boyer, chief revenue and marketing officer of the Chicago White Sox, called Benetti "one of the very best broadcasters across multiple sports."

"We want to thank Jason Benetti for all he has done for the Chicago White Sox throughout his tenure and for all he means to White Sox fans. Not only is Jason one of the very best broadcasters across multiple sports, he is a born-and-raised White Sox fan who shared his passion for the team on air night in and night out," Boyer said in a statement. "He represented the club in the community and engaged with fans, all while delivering one of the very best local broadcasts in Major League Baseball."

Boyer said the team allowed Benetti to "explore the opportunity with the Detroit Tigers" and is "proud to see Jason continue to live out his dream to bring the games he loves into the homes of fans in his unique style."

"We will miss Jason calling White Sox games and wish him the very best on this next chapter of his storied broadcasting career," Boyer said.

The Sox are searching for who will replace Benetti and pair with Steve Stone for 2024, with Len Kasper remaining committed to radio.

"The search will begin immediately," Boyer said.