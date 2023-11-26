Jason Bean starts at quarterback for Kansas football in Big 12 game at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — After missing last week against Kansas State while he made his way back from injury, Jason Bean is back as Kansas’ starting quarterback.

Bean, a redshirt senior, went through warmups with the Jayhawks ahead of kickoff Saturday against Big 12 Conference-foe Cincinnati (3-8. 1-7 in Big 12). When Kansas (7-4, 4-4 in Big 12) went through its team period, he took reps with the anticipated starters. And while he warmed up some before not playing against Kansas State, that did not end up being the case for this matchup with the Bearcats.

Bean is making his eighth start this season. He’s been the usual go-to when junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has three starts, has been unavailable. The other start this season has gone to freshman quarterback Cole Ballard, who filled in for Bean last week against Kansas State and also finished the Texas Tech game the week prior that Bean suffered an injury in.

Kansas is already bowl eligible this season, but a win here could help put the Jayhawks in position for a more prestigious opportunity. It would also end what has become a two-game losing streak for head coach Lance Leipold and company. There’s an opportunity to build momentum ahead of bowl season.

RELATED: Kansas football vs. Cincinnati live score updates: KU readies for regular season finale

RELATED: With Kansas football, Dominick Puni has helped set himself up for a chance in the NFL

RELATED: Kansas football vs. Cincinnati: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 matchup

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jason Bean starts at quarterback for Kansas football at Cincinnati