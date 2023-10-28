Jason Bean’s Kansas football career became more special with upset win against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE — This doesn’t happen without Jason Bean.

Not the field-storming after the game. Not the celebration in the locker room after. Not the city of Lawrence being uplifted in a way it had yearned to be for years.

Kansas football upset No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday for a 38-33 win, the first against the Sooners since 1997. The Jayhawks are bowl eligible for a second-straight year for the first time since the 2007-08 seasons. And just like last year, when junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was hurt and had to miss multiple games, Bean started and led Kansas to the pivotal sixth win of the season in a Big 12 Conference matchup.

“As disappointed and bad I feel for Jalon, not being able to play at this particular time, I’m happy and probably pulling for Jason in ways that I don’t always because he’s been unselfish,” KU head coach Lance Leipold said. “He could have left like a lot of guys do today in college football. A lot of things — he’s been through a lot of ups and downs and he just keeps coming back. And even in the fourth quarter, he throws the interceptions. There are some things there. But he just kept fighting and that’s all we can ask for from him. And to see him make some plays like he did today, I thought, was really special.”

Like Leipold mentioned, much like last time out against Oklahoma State the Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) were in danger of letting the game slip away. Errors Bean made were a big part of why they were in that position again. But unlike the game against Oklahoma State, Bean and company recovered.

Bean threw for 218 yards on 15-for-32 passing with those two interceptions. The redshirt senior finished with 62 yards rushing on four attempts and a touchdown. After the defense came up with a stop to get Kansas the ball back late in the fourth quarter, and the Jayhawks trailing 33-32, he led his team on the game-winning drive — which did include a fourth-down conversion — that ended with a rushing touchdown by junior running back Devin Neal.

Resilient, senior tight end Mason Fairchild said, might as well be Bean’s middle name. That’s a comment that spans Bean’s whole time at Kansas, not just Saturday. What everyone saw, redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. said, is what everyone inside the locker room already knew about Bean.

“Jason, he’s such a great leader,” Fairchild said. “I know that he’s his worst critic, and so he gets a little upset afterwards, after making mistakes, but once he gets his head back on he’s an elite leader and the guy you want.”

Bean has now played a role in two of the most significant wins Kansas has had as a program in the last decade, if not the two most significant. Leipold referred to Saturday’s victory against Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12) as among the best he’s experienced since taking over at KU ahead of the 2021 season, in the moment postgame not willing to shy away from a comment like that as he sometimes has been in the past. And after Leipold spoke to the team postgame, he said Bean asked to speak to the team as well.

Fairchild wouldn’t have expected Bean to step up and ask to do something like that last year, but credited Bean’s growth as a leader as a reason for why it happened now. Hishaw would have expected Bean to do that in the past, and won’t be surprised if a moment like that pops up again in the future. Regardless, it’s a moment that mattered so much to everyone who was a part of it.

“I’ve been through so much and for this team to have my back like they do and for them to allow me to come back and be a part of this team this year is — that’s just kind of what I said to them,” said Bean, who at one point last year contemplated 2022 being his last year of college football. “First of all, I wanted to thank them because without them I wouldn’t be here. And I think that’s the main thing, is that I’m just proud to be in this situation.”

Kansas redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean (9) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of Saturday's game against Oklahoma inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

RELATED: 3 key observations from Kansas football’s 38-33 upset win against No. 6 Oklahoma

RELATED: Kansas football vs. Oklahoma recap: Jayhawks deliver Big 12 Conference upset

RELATED: Jalon Daniels warms up at quarterback for Kansas football, but Jason Bean gets the start

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jason Bean, Kansas football pull off upset win against Oklahoma