Jason Bean inks deal with Indianapolis Colts

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A former KU quarterback is going pro.

Jason Bean will a chance to impress the Indianapolis Colts, who are signing the Jayhawk alum to an undrafted free agent deal.

Bean played a significant role in each of KU’s first three seasons of the Lance Leipold era, notably stepping in as the active starter for 2022 and 2023 when Jalon Daniels got hurt.

In total, he appeared in 35 games with Kansas, starting 23 times. He racked up more than 4,600 passing yards as a Jayhawk, throwing for 38 touchdowns. Plus, he ran for nine touchdowns and over 900 yards with KU.

Two Jayhawks were drafted, as the 49ers picked a KU offensive lineman and the Bears selected KU’s best pass rusher in 2023.

Bean spent two years at North Texas before transferring to Lawrence.

