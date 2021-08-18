Jasmine Thomas with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx

Reuters

Two former police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia, have rejected initial plea deal offers by the U.S. Justice Department to resolve charges stemming from their role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday. Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who at the time was also a corporal for the National Guard https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-military-extremism/national-guardsman-first-known-current-service-member-to-be-charged-over-capitol-riot-idUSKBN29J2OB, are both charged with obstructing an official proceeding, as well as lesser charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a status hearing on Tuesday, federal prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said both defendants had rejected initial offers to settle the case, though an attorney for Fracker said his client would be open to negotiating a separate deal that is not tied to Robertson's alleged conduct.