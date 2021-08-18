Jasmine Thomas with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/17/2021
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/17/2021
Former Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell, who left the Republican Party to become independent after former President Donald Trump challenged the 2020 election results, died on Sunday following a diagnosis of stage 4 renal cancer at age 64.
Two former police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia, have rejected initial plea deal offers by the U.S. Justice Department to resolve charges stemming from their role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday. Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who at the time was also a corporal for the National Guard https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-military-extremism/national-guardsman-first-known-current-service-member-to-be-charged-over-capitol-riot-idUSKBN29J2OB, are both charged with obstructing an official proceeding, as well as lesser charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a status hearing on Tuesday, federal prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said both defendants had rejected initial offers to settle the case, though an attorney for Fracker said his client would be open to negotiating a separate deal that is not tied to Robertson's alleged conduct.
How to get a Covid PCR test for travel and how much they cost Union wants freedom for 'pinged' to isolate Israel data suggests third dose of Covid vaccines highly effective Vaccine trial volunteers offered free PCR tests when travelling Comment: There are lies, damned lies – and Covid statistics
Steph Curry's efficiency blows every other sharpshooter out of the water.
Football player will step away from Team USA
Boston used the Gordon Hayward trade exception to acquire Evan Fournier.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart and wife Marta Xargay Casademont announced the birth of their first child via surrogate on Monday.
Kayla Harrison doesn't think size will be a factor in facing Genah Fabian at PFL playoffs.
Boston managed to get into the title game of the Sin City summer series, but couldn't seal the deal as the Kings locked the Celtics up beyond the arc.
Detroit Tigers great Jack Morris apologized during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game for making an offensive comment when referencing Shohei Ohtani.
Evan Fournier officially joined the Knicks on Tuesday, and it appears the Celtics will get a traded player exception out of the transaction.
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
Here are the 4 biggest takeaways from the Knicks' Summer League performance.
Tim Tebow is taking another shot at the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His debut wasn't pretty.
The gluttonous amount of young talent proved the most striking part about being around Ohio State this week. There’s an unusual amount of early hyperbole for the 2021 Ohio State class.
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't expand their passing concepts, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence might be in trouble.
Aaron Robinson took a deep dive into the Las Vegas Summer League and examined what players could be primed to make impacts in the regular season! (Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports)
UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane reveals how much he made at UFC 265.