Jasmine Thomas with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/29/2021
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/29/2021
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/29/2021
Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell officially has interviewed for the head job of the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards have reportedly interviewed 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for the head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.
Andrew Wiggins shined on the court for Team Canada.
Anderson was outplayed by Djokovic in the title showdown three years ago after spending 11 hours on court in his previous two matches. The 35-year-old knows he must produce his best tennis to compete with Djokovic, who is unbeaten at the All England Club since the 2017 quarter-finals. Former world number five Anderson has seen his ranking slip to 102 after struggling with injuries over the past couple of years, including two knee surgeries between September 2019 and February 2020.
Andre Iguodala appreciates the way Atlanta Hawks fans supported Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after a gruesome looking injury.
The series shifts to Milwaukee tied at 2-2 with Antetokounmpo's status unclear.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Donovan Mitchell.
Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.
Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied between their Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
In the aftermath of the NBA Draft Combine, Raphielle Johnson takes his first look at the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
It's very safe to assume that the overwhelming majority of people disagree with this agent ...
Steve Kerr must be thrilled with Kevon Looney's decision.
Patrick Beverley is a jerk on the court.
Just a few years ago, DeMarcus Cousins was considered perhaps the league's premier center. But a series of injuries in recent years changed that.
Mark Warkentien, who traded for Billups in Denver, calls him 'perfect.'
The Golden State Warriors are thinking win now, not build for four years from now.
It looks more likely than ever that Damian Lillard will leave Portland. Where should he go? Here are six ideas.
Hammer thrower and activist Gwen Berry has received backlash after she appeared to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem was being played at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend. She responded to some of her critics on Twitter.
Portland finalized the hiring of Chauncey Billups despite the objections of Blazers' fans who expressed their opposition to the Billups hire.